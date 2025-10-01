Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,466,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,760,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,634,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $456.00 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.66 and a 200-day moving average of $334.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,390. This trade represents a 95.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,274 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total value of $1,030,735.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,345.67. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,256. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

