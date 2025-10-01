Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after buying an additional 3,379,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after buying an additional 987,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97,197 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.5%

PCAR stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.