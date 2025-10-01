Signaturefd LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $156.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $106.98 and a one year high of $168.44. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Read Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.