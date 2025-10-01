Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,874 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,774,000 after buying an additional 283,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,944,000 after acquiring an additional 136,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 153.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 829,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,315,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,007,000 after purchasing an additional 98,957 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

