Signaturefd LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $246.38 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $261.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

