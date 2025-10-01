Signaturefd LLC Purchases 233 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,451,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,298,000 after acquiring an additional 188,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,372,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $460,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,797.10. The trade was a 70.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

