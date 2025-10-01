Signaturefd LLC Purchases 39 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,789.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,933.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,888.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.