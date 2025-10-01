Signaturefd LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 100.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,192.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

