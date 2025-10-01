Signaturefd LLC Purchases 46 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in F5 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of F5 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in F5 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.2%

F5 stock opened at $323.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.12. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.24 and a twelve month high of $337.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,963.84. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,645 shares of company stock worth $3,379,749. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

