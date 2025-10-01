Signaturefd LLC Purchases 835 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,427 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5,689.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 329,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

