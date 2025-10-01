Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $630.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.29.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

