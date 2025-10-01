Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in KB Home $KBH

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $85.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KB Home from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

