Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 953,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 90.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 563,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268,511 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

