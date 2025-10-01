Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,737 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,325.56.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,875. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 3.1%

MTD opened at $1,228.83 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,521.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,269.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,184.67. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

