Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Up 2.2%

SNN opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $38.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

