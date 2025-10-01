Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.57.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

