Signaturefd LLC Sells 148 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 112,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

