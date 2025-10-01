Signaturefd LLC Sells 174 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $349.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

