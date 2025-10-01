Signaturefd LLC Sells 488 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Wix.com by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $255.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Shares of WIX opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $114.89 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

