Signaturefd LLC Sells 56 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,506,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

TDY stock opened at $586.05 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $586.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

