Signaturefd LLC Takes $538,000 Position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLG. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLG opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.20. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

