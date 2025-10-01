Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 87.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 8,341.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,885. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $113.43.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

