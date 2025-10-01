Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,608,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 77.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 832,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,591,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 35.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,025,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,143,000 after purchasing an additional 271,253 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 233,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,963,000 after purchasing an additional 216,030 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 706,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,996,000 after buying an additional 157,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,845.05. The trade was a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $142.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

