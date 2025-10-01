Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $238,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.3% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Airbnb by 21.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $73,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 199,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,827.46. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock valued at $186,735,385. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

