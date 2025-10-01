Skyline Advisors Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Skyline Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

