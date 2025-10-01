Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,796 Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,796 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Mining by 1,919.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Mining by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Barrick Mining from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Barrick Mining Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:B opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

