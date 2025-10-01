Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $690.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:GS opened at $796.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

