Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 283 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.