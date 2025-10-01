Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 852 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 and have sold 13,179 shares worth $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.