Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $118.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

