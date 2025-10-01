Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $358,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after buying an additional 414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,396,000 after buying an additional 300,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $323.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

