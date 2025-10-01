Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $109,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 509.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

