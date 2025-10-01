Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,667,344,000 after purchasing an additional 434,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after acquiring an additional 285,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after acquiring an additional 88,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,407,000 after acquiring an additional 220,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

