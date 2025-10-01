Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 205.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.31 and its 200-day moving average is $437.34. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $274.86 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.56, a PEG ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total value of $1,107,349.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,339,946.56. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,066 shares of company stock worth $55,809,043 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

