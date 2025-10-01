Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10,042.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Down 1.1%

VST opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,073 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,313. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

