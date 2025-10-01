Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF $ARP

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 449,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares during the period. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

ARP opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.22.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The Pmv Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (ARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to a variety of asset classes: global equities, fixed-income securities, commodities, and currencies based on risk parity. ARP was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by PMV.

