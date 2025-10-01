Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $154,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,122 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.