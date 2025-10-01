Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $165,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VGT opened at $746.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $753.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.