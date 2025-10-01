Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE AFG opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

