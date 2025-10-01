Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $614.57 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.50 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.32. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

