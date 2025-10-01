Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9,116.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 254,354 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.0%

STX stock opened at $236.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,447.60. The trade was a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,396,416 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.32.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

