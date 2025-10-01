Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $79,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 511.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 422.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.1%

NRG opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.