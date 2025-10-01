Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $83,000 Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 43,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 144,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

