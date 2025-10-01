Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 419,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 256,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 0.1%

PCY opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

