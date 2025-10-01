Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 781.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $502,435,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,710,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 978,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

