Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2,520.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $911.06.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $955.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $920.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $980.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

