Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 243,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 105,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IJH stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

