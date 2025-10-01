Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2,530.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Target Trading Up 1.1%

Target stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. Target Corporation has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

