Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

