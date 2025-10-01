Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF $FIGB

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIGB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,773,000.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Price Performance

FIGB opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.